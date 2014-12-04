DAVE MURRAYS LATEST FORECAST AND DISCO…FRIDAY…DECEMBER 5, 2014

Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…December 5, 2014:

*** A big slow moving West Texas low pressure in play all day long…coming right over the Bi-State region…all about rain…all rain(no ice or snow) Heavy rain at times with pockets of thunder and lightning. Quiet and dry for the weekend***

FRIDAY:

Periods of rain with pockets of thunder and lightning…all rain

WINDS: East 5-15 M.P.H.

HIGH: 49 degrees

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy skies…rain ends late night…really tappering off after 10 at night…cold

WINDS: North 5-10 M.P.H.

LOW: 37 DEGREES.

SATURDAY and Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and quiet…dry but chilly

WINDS: Northeast 5-15 M.P.H.

HIGH: 44 DEGREES

Slightly warmer on Monday ahead of a cold front…a front looking dry right now…with a drop off in temperatures during the afternoon

THE WEATHER DISCO:

Part two of the western weather system in play on this Friday…and its a big, slow moving December rain maker…temps above freezing for the entire event…prime rain times 3am to 10pm…there will be some heavy rain at times with pockets of thunder and lightning. Should see an inch+ of rain from this storm… Oh snow bunnies…just thing if it was all snow… sad smiles out there:)

Then quiet and dry for the weekend…chilly to cold temperatures…the next cold front arrves Monday…nothing much with it…but will bringing in some colder temperatures after a little bump up in temperature on Monday.

The full moon is Saturday

CHECK OUT ALL THE MAPS BELOW: CLICK ON LINKS…THEY WILL GIVE YOU A GREAT OVERVIEW OF THE WEATHER

SURFACE MAP:

http://www.nws.noaa.gov/outlook_tab.php

NATIONAL RADAR:

http://www.weather.gov/radar

SEVERE WEATHER:

http://www.spc.noaa.gov

PROG MAPS:

http://www.aviationweather.gov/adds/progs

SNOW MAPS:

http://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa