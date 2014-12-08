× Michael Brown’s parents start petition to fund body cameras for police

(KTVI) – Michael Brown’s parents want congress to approve federal funding for body cameras and training for local police departments nationwide.

They launched a petition drive Monday on “change-dot-org” to approve the White House’s plan to provide $263 million-dollars in funding.

75 million-dollars of that funding would be enough to buy about 50,000 body cameras.

Brown’s parents say questions remain regarding the moments leading up to their son’s death and if Officer Darren Wilson had been wearing a body camera there would be no questions.