New York Times report dampens Rams prospects for move to LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - The New York Times reports that the chances of Los Angeles getting a new NFL team next season are dwindling.

FOX2's Charlie Marlow broke down what the article said.

The headline of this article tells the story.

"With no stadium on horizon.

Chances dim for a move to Los Angeles in 2015."

And while this is a good sign for the Rams being here next season. It doesn't really change the franchises long term prospects.

Commissioner Roger Goodell met with owners in Texas last Wednesday.

And league officials confirmed that an NFL team playing in Los Angeles next year is increasingly unlikely.

That's because there is no stadium plan in place in LA at the moment.

And the mayor of Los Angeles is unwilling to subsidize a construction project.

The New York Times article also stated that Dave Peacock the chairman of the St. Louis Sports Commission met with Eric Grubman, the NFL point man on Los Angeles before Thanksgiving.

And that Peacock displayed preliminary plans for a stadium north of the Arch grounds.

As well as other potential sites.

So, this is just the latest wrinkle in our ongoing stadium drama.

Recently Rams hall of famer Marshall Faulk gave his take on the relocation situation.

And that is the fear of all Rams fans.

This article does paint a better picture for 2015.

But, doesn't shed any real light into the Rams long term goals.