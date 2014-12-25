Five held at gunpoint, robbed inside home on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL (KTVI)-- The Caseyville Police Department is searching for two suspects after a home invasion on Christmas Eve.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Webster Circle.

A man, two women and a 5-year-old were inside the home at the time.

Police say two suspects knocked on the door and announced themselves to be the police. They then kicked the door in and came inside at gunpoint. They forced the victims in a back bedroom so they couldn't see anything. Then they took an undisclosed amount of cash from all the victims.

Another woman walked into the house as the suspects were inside. They forced her at gunpoint to the back bedroom as well.

Police also say one of the women was grabbed by the back of the neck and thrown on the ground, but was not hurt.

The homeowner was not at the scene.

The suspects were described as two black males wearing all black clothing and black ski masks. Both suspects were reported to be armed with black semi-automatic handguns. The suspects were last seen running on foot from the residence.

Police believe the suspects may have known the victims.

Please call the Caseyville Police Department if you have any information.