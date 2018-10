× Police respond to call for crowd control at Metro East nightclub

SAUGET, IL (KTVI)-Several officers had to deal with too many people outside of a Metro East nightclub early Friday morning.

Around 1a.m., roughly 25 police units responded to a call for crowd control outside of The OZ Night Club located at 301 Monsanto Avenue.

Nearly 1,000 patrons were present.

According to police, everyone peacefully left the premises.