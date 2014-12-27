× Passerby saves injured dog on I-70

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) — A dog is getting a second chance at life after it was hit by a car on Interstate 70, right before Christmas, all thanks to a passerby and the generosity of complete strangers.

Brianna Schooley and her mom, Jeanne Sole, were driving near the Adams Dairy exit Tuesday night as drivers were rushing to finish last minute Christmas shopping.

“We see a St. Bernard running down the highway and I’m like, ‘Mom, we got to turn around right now, the dog is going to get hit,'” Schooley said.

By the time her mom could turn the car around, the dog had already been hit and was lying on the side of the road.

“I didn’t care if she was going to be dead or not, I wanted to go get her off the road,” Schooley said.

They called animal control officers, who took her to Grain Valley Animal Hospital. There, X-rays showed she would need expensive surgery to heal her broken bones.

However, the dog has no microchip and an owner hasn’t come for her.

Without the money to pay for the medical bills, the hospital was almost forced to put her to sleep. That’s when the unthinkable happened.

“We posted it on Facebook that animal control brought her in and that we would like to take care of her surgery and save her life,” Grain Valley Animal Hospital Manager Shelley Richards said.

Within four hours, complete strangers donated $1,070.

The St. Bernard will get her surgery and a new home.

“We want to give her a forever home,” said Jeanne Sole.

By Kaylyn Gimber