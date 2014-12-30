Bar patrons break-up fight after a knife is pulled out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - At around 12:30 am Tuesday morning police say Brandon Duke was intoxicated and initiated a fight at the Undertow on Main Street in St. Charles.

According to police a man grabbed a patron around his neck, pulled a knife and what happened next shocked everyone. Two patrons sprung into action to break up the fight.The victim did suffer a severe cut to his hand but he didn't know the person who started the fight.

Duke is being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $35,000 bond. He is charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

