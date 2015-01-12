Reporter keeps calm while sign slips off wall

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Seasoned FOX 2 reporter Betsey Bruce knows how to handle just about any situation during a LIVE shot.  A sign fell off the wall during a report about the health of a St. Louis carriage horse.  She didn't even react to the placard plummeting towards her while on live TV.