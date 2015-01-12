ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Seasoned FOX 2 reporter Betsey Bruce knows how to handle just about any situation during a LIVE shot. A sign fell off the wall during a report about the health of a St. Louis carriage horse. She didn't even react to the placard plummeting towards her while on live TV.
Reporter keeps calm while sign slips off wall
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
