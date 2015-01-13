Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in south city

Posted 5:43 am, January 13, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery near California and Gravois around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the driver. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men approached the driver with a gun and stole his wallet.

The suspects raced away from the scene in a white pick-up truck. The male victim called 911 and then started following the suspects in his car.

He was hoping to lead police to the criminals, but they got away.

 

 