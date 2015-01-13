Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in south city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A Papa John's pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery near California and Gravois around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the driver. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men approached the driver with a gun and stole his wallet.

The suspects raced away from the scene in a white pick-up truck. The male victim called 911 and then started following the suspects in his car.

He was hoping to lead police to the criminals, but they got away.