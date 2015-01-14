Winter proving to be slow year for snow removal companies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) – For snow and ice removal companies like BSR Services, snowy winters equal business. This time last year, they had 20 inches of snow for the season already to keep business booming. But this year, less than 5 inches of snow have been recorded in St. Louis so far. So for a company that is reliant on snow for commercial business, they must budget accordingly. Even with the little snow so far, BSR continues to stay busy planning for the upcoming winter, as it is a year-round process of gathering and sorting supplies. They distribute snow removal supplies to various locations in St. Louis. And whenever the region does receive that next snow, BSR Snow and Ice Removal is prepared with up to 10,000 tons of salt on hand.