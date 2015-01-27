Woman stops to save stranger’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Enrique Maraca and Marilyn Morris were complete strangers. That was until a twist of fate put both of them on a south St. Louis porch at Winnebago and Minnesota last Tuesday.

The duo worked to save the life of Enrique’s girlfriend Taylor who was visiting from out-of-state. At first a group of at least 10 people were at the home trying to save Taylor but none of them knew how to perform CPR.

“She stopped breathing all together and started to turn blue. I honestly believe that she would`ve died,” said Maraca.

Not knowing the circumstances Morris happened to be driving by the home and saw the commotion. She wondered if she should stop, then she says a higher power sent her straight to Enrique’s doorstep. Her years of nursing experience kicked in.

“One mind said to go on and then God spoke with me and said you go up there and ask what’s going on and see if you can be of assistance,” said Morris.

After 15 minutes of CPR Taylor was breathing. Taylor was checked out by paramedics and is doing just fine. Now Enrique is thankful to his new friend who opened up her heart to make a difference and help save a life.

“I honestly believe that she would`ve died she saved Taylor’s life and I say that with no hesitation,” said Maraca.

"Learn CPR, go to school take a class because it’s important you never know when you might need it," said Morris.

CPR Classes

Follow Shawndrea Thomas on Twitter and Facebook:

Shawndrea Thomas On Twitter

Shawndrea Thomas On Facebook

Email: shawndrea.thomas@tvstl.com