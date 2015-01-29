DAVE MURRAYS LATEST FORECAST AND DISCO…FRIDAY…JANAURY 30, 2015

Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…January 30, 2015:

*** Lighter winds today with a fair share of sunshine… a quiet winter’s day…clouds are back Saturday with a rain and wet snow mix for Saturday night going to all snow for Sunday….followed by some deep arctic cold late Sunday and into next week***

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sunshine and lighter winds

WINDS: Northwest 5-15 M.P.H.

HIGH: 38 degrees

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cold

WINDS: Northwest 5-10 M.P.H.

LOW: 24 DEGREES.

SATURDAY:

Clouds take control and chilly to cold

WINDS: Northeast 5-15 M.P.H.

HIGH: 40 DEGREES

Rain developing Saturday night going to snow Sunday with dropping temperatures…some accumulation on tap

THE WEATHER DISCO:

Quiet times on Friday…sunshine and light winds…as a dome of high pressure hangs over the bi-state region. Then all remains on track for some interesting weather for the weekend…watching a two part system…a clipper type system dropping down in the northern branch of the jet and a piece of energy coming out of the southwest in the southern stream. I don’t think the entire southwest storm will lift out…but getting trapped in a cut-off situation. As a result…clouds take control on Saturday…with rain and some wet snow mixed for Saturday night going to all snow early Sunday morning and during the day on Sunday. Still early for true numbers until this picture becomes clearer…you can rush snowfall numbers…but the first look appearing to bring 2 to 3 inches of snow for much of the Fox 2 viewing area… a little less much further south and more much further north…out of the viewing area. once the complex pushes by a fast hit of very cold air from an arctic high pressure system for Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday…again a fast hit…with a little warm up after that.

CHECK OUT ALL THE MAPS BELOW: CLICK ON LINKS…THEY WILL GIVE YOU A GREAT OVERVIEW OF THE WEATHER

SURFACE MAP:

http://www.nws.noaa.gov/outlook_tab.php

NATIONAL RADAR:

http://www.weather.gov/radar

SEVERE WEATHER:

http://www.spc.noaa.gov

PROG MAPS:

http://www.aviationweather.gov/adds/progs

SNOW MAPS:

http://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa