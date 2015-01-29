NFL to air first Super Bowl commercial addressing domestic violence, sexual assault

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- The NFL will make history Sunday by airing its first Super Bowl commercial addressing domestic violence and sexual assault. In the clip, a woman is pretending to place a pizza order while calling 911 for help. By doing so, her abuser is unaware. There are reports that the PSA is based off of an actual 911 call.

The first 30 seconds of the commercial will air Sunday, February 1st, during the first quarter of Super Bowl XLIX.

The PSA is sponsored by the NFL along with No More, an organization that aims to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

For more information visit: NOMORE.org