Barber gives free ‘old man’ haircuts to misbehaving children

GEORGIA– A barber in Georgia is urging children to shape up or he’ll provide them with a free ‘old man’ haircut. According to WILX, A-1 Kutz in Snellville offers a free “Benjamin Button Special” haircut a few times per week to discipline misbehaving kids. The children leave the shop with a balding top and just a small amount of hair on the sides. Some are comparing the style to George Jefferson.

“You have to be creative with your discipline.” Owner, Russell Fredrick was inspired after his son faced some disciplinary issues in school. He says the method is working as his son’s grades have dramatically improved overtime.

Only three children have received the cuts so far.

Frederick posted a picture of the cut online and it immediately went viral.