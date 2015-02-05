× Missouri state schools see less than 1 percent tuition raise

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)- Students at most University of Missouri System schools will see tuition rates increase next year by less than 1 percent.

The Missouri Board of Curators voted Thursday to increase residents’ tuition by 0.8 percent, in line with inflation.

Some students will see bigger increases, including nonresidents and graduate students at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

Nonresident tuition will increase 3 percent at most campuses.

Residents getting an undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri in St. Louis will pay 6.2 percent more because of a recreation center fee added to the tuition following a student body vote.

The increases do not require any further approval and go into effect during the 2015 summer session.