Brazil prison escape follows seduction

SAO PAULO, Brazil Call it a prison break that left little to the imagination.

Two women, dressed in skimpy, “sexy” police officer costumes, allegedly showed up at a prison in Brazil’s interior Mato Grosso state on Thursday, according to local media reports. The women talked guards into letting them inside and seduced them, spiking their drinks in the process, according to reports.

What happened next is what one might expect when strangers in lingerie appear unannounced at your work place: the guards were found the next morning, naked and handcuffed with little recollection of the night before.

And 26 prisoners had escaped from the prison, located in Nova Mutum, a small city near Cuiaba.

A spokesman for the Justice Secretariat of Mato Grosso, which oversees prisons, confirmed to CNN that officials found bottles of spiked whiskey and a pair of provocative, police-themed costumes next to the handcuffed guards, who were passed out.

“We assume that is what the women were wearing when they seduced the guards,” spokesman Willian Fidelis said.

Eleven of the inmates had been recaptured by Sunday, Fidelis said. The spokesman said he did not know who was behind the prison break, saying that civil police were handling the investigation. In addition to the two guards who were duped, the director of the prison was also being held, Fidelis said. Even though the director was not involved in the encounter and subsequent escape, he was asleep on the premises when it occurred, the spokesman said.

“Nothing like this has ever happened,” he said. “Nova Mutum is a small city. People haven’t talked about anything else since it happened. Especially since 15 prisoners are still out there.”