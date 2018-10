× Now, death is not the end of your Facebook account

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Financial experts say it can be a good idea to have a will, maybe even buy your own burial plot. So, when your time comes, who gets your Facebook account?

No worries! Facebook will now allow users to assign someone to take over your profile when you die. The feature permits users to choose a “Legacy Contact.”

The Legacy Contact can post information on your behalf, respond to new friend requests and update photos.

Learn how to set one up here.