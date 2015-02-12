× Pick to head Illinois transportation had 2004 arrest for DUI

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner’s nominee to head the Illinois Department of Transportation was arrested for drunken driving in 2004.

The Springfield bureau of Lee Enterprises newspapers reports Randy Blankenhorn failed a blood alcohol content test during a traffic stop in Sangamon County.

According to court records, Blankenhorn pleaded guilty to DUI and received a year of supervision and a $795 fine.

Rauner spokesman Lance Trover said in an emailed statement that senators were told about Blankenhorn’s arrest more than a month ago, and that the governor “has full confidence” in him. A Senate panel withheld moving Blankenhorn’s nomination to the full Senate on Tuesday.

Blankenhorn served as head of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, and worked as a planner with the state transportation department for 22 years.