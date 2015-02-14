× Rauner appoints wife of top aide to commerce post

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed the wife of a top aide to a $121,000 post at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Rauner’s office Friday said Andria Winters of Chicago would be replacing Dan Seals as the department’s assistant director.

Winters’ husband, Aaron, is Rauner’s deputy chief of staff for policy.

Andria Winters previously worked at Motorola Mobility. Like her husband, she is a former aide to U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and served on Rauner’s transition team.

The appointment comes on the heels of the Governor’s hiring of the sister of a top aide to a $70,000-a-year-position with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Rauner criticized former Gov. Pat Quinn during the campaign for hiring practices while the Democrat was in office, including hiring people based on political connections.