Construction for senior housing complex starts in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) - A massive renovation project kicks off today for a senior housing complex in Creve Coeur.

The cold weather didn`t stop the groundbreaking for $82.5 million redevelopment of the Covenant Place apartments on the Jewish Community`s Millstone Campus. Instead, organizers just moved the festivities indoors!

Covenant Place is affordable housing for seniors; a majority of it will be section eight housing.

The project will eventually mean 355 new apartments.

The first phase slated to be done next year will bring 101 new one bedroom units.

The redevelopment is all about helping seniors to 'age in place' and brings many services that they need to them.

Organizers call it a national model.

'We`re really creating a one stop shop for older adults to be able to find services, resources and to find each other. We know that as people age frequently they lose the people who are closest to them and they need to find new support systems, new friends,' said Joan Denison, the executive director of Covenant Place.

Seventy percent of the entire project is being funded through tax credits and a state sponsored mortgage.

The other 30% is from private donations.