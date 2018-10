Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Blues captain David Backes and his wife Kelly are kicking off a partnership with the Humane Society of Missouri. "Spay it forward" challenges people to raise $250,000 to help the Humane Society spay and neuter 2,500 pets.

The goal is to curb the pet overpopulation in St. Louis.

More information: http://www.hsmo.org/spayitforward