Suspect charged in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis man has been charged in connection with the shooting at the Chuck E. Cheese in St. Charles last month. 22-year old Arieon Ford is charged with 4 counts each of first degree assault and armed criminal action.
St. Charles police say he shot at four people, hitting one.
He's being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.
Police still want to talk to 24-year-old Donesha Johnson about the case.
If you know where she is or have any other information on this case, please call the St. Charles Police Department.
