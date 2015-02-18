Suspect charged in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis man has been charged in connection with the shooting at the Chuck E. Cheese in St. Charles last month. 22-year old Arieon Ford is charged with 4 counts each of first degree assault and armed criminal action.

St. Charles police say he shot at four people, hitting one.

He's being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Police still want to talk to 24-year-old Donesha Johnson about the case.

If you know where she is or have any other information on this case, please call the St. Charles Police Department.

