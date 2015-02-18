Two Mardi Gras revelers accused of destroying three bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA (KTVI) - "Some people just can't handle Mardi Gras!" is how Slidell police addressed this arrest on Facebook. Two men are accused of destroying restrooms in three different Louisiana bars.

Slidell police say two out of town "Mardi Gras partygoers" are in jail after police caught them ripping soap, toilet paper and paper towel dispensers off of Old Towne Tavern walls. Larry Northcutt, 26, and Tyler Flanagan, 26, are also accused of destroying urinals. The duo are from Wood River and East Alton, Illinois.

The drunken act was caught on the Old Towne Tavern bathroom surveillance camera. Police say The Time Out Lounge and Heidelberg’s Bar also had bathrooms vandalized by the intoxicated suspects.

Officers arrested the duo at 1:40am Sunday morning at the Old Towne Tavern. They were taken to the Slidell City Jail. Police say they refused to give officers their names and, "continued to be belligerent officers and their fellow inmates."

They began to cooperate a day later, according to police. They completed the booking process and are charged with three counts of criminal damage and for disturbing the peace by public intoxication.