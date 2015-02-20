× Kim Jong Un reveals new haircut

(CNN) — Who doesn’t like a new look? New Year, new you, amiright?

An updated ‘do can “hair-ald” a new phase in your life, signifying a fresh start.

And maybe that’s what the reclusive leader of North Korea was going for when he modified his almost boyish over-the-top-flop to a higher, angular, more severe cut. The look first debuted at his New Year’s address in January.

After all, Kim Jong Un — following in the footsteps of his father, Kim Jong Il, dear leader and eternal chief of the Workers’ Party of Korea — is cracking down.

A resolution he read at the meeting of the party’s Central Committee on Wednesday reminded party organizations that they must “wage an all-party intensive campaign against abuse of power, bureaucratism, irregularities and corruption,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Kim’s new image got attention on social media, with some asking — tongue in cheek — if the new hairstyle was a nod to his father and grandfather.

“Kim Jong Un has an amazing new haircut. We have many, many questions,” Amanda Taub wrote on Vox.com.

Others jumped in to share their feelings on the fade.

“The Joey Essex haircut goes drastically wrong as it reaches North Korea,” tweeted Adam Taylor.

Some commented on the new shape of the style.

“Kim Jong Un shows off new trapezoidal hair style, tiny eyebrows,” said Allen & Kelley Co.

The resolution read by Kim at the meeting also called on party organizations to “conduct the organizational and political work in a fresh and viable manner so that the officials, party members and working people may turn out as one with the revolutionary faith, fighting spirit and revolutionary pluck to devotedly carry out the teachings of Kim Jong Il and the party’s policies under any condition.”

Speaking of “pluck” — Kim’s eyebrows also apparently had a brush with the scissors, or tweezers. Recent photos show a much-abbreviated set atop a face that looks a little larger. Maybe the smaller eyebrows make it seem that way.

But surely the 30-something leader of one of the most closed-off countries in the world has more important things to do than to worry himself with such superficial matters. Like coming up with some more patriotic slogans to mark the 70th anniversary of the isolated regime’s founding this year.

Some of the more colorful so far: “Let us turn ours into a country of mushrooms!” (presumably not a reference to Kim’s old hairstyle) or “More stylish school uniforms … for our dear children!” It’s not clear if the dear children will be urged to emulate their dear leader’s new ‘do.

By Alanne Orjoux, CNN

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Paul Armstrong contributed to this report

