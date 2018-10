Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – ‘‘This winter is bringing me down.” ‘‘I’ve got cabin fever.” You may have heard those two statements this winter, or even said them yourself.

Do you have what is typically referred to as the ‘‘winter blues?” Or is it season affective disorder (SAD)?

Jennifer Morgan from Morgan Counseling Services visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to talk about the differences between the two, and how you can feel better.