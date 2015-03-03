Quvenzhane Wallis fights childhood hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- The start of the latest "Annie" film teamed up with her mother and Kellogg's for National School Breakfast Week. Quvenzhane Wallis, and her mother, Qulyndreia are working to make sure all kids get a healthy start to their school day. Qulyndreia is a health educator.

The ladies want fans to buy specially-marked boxes of Kellogg's cereals. For every purchase, the company will donate $0.35 up to $350,000 to Action for Healthy Kids.

The goal is to increase participation and expand school breakfast programs.

For more information visit Kelloggs.com/give.