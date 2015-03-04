× 2 southwest Missouri districts approve 4-day school week

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Two southwest Missouri school districts will have four-day school weeks next school year.

Students in Miller and Pierce City will attend school Tuesday through Friday next school year. Stockton also is considering the shortened school week.

The Miller school board approved the change on Monday. Pierce City officially accepted the shorter week on Feb. 18.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the leaders of the school districts say the shorter week will help save money, better engage students and retain quality teachers.

The school year still must include at least 1,044 hours. The 153-day year will include longer days so students will have the same amount of instructional time.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com