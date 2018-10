Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOGTOWN ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The weather for Tuesday’s Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade wasn’t as good as Monday’s, with temperatures in the 80’s, but it was good enough for those attending today’s parade in Dogtown.

It might have been breezy, overcast and a little chilly, but hey it’s St. Patrick’s Day and St. Louisans love to party.

Which is why Patrick Clark was out in with the parade goers to get the low down on today’s parade.