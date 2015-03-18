× Cincinnati police chief talks about community policing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Cincinnati Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell was a special guest at St. Louis University Wednesday. The chief was in St. Louis to talk about improving relationships between police and the communities they serve.

Blackwell was brought in to help officers interact with people in a positive and friendly is key.

Cincinnati had its own experience with civil unrest back in 2001, after a controversial police shooting.

Chief Blackwell says departments need to be transparent about mistakes and focus on building relationships for positive change to happen.

Chief Blackwell has been in his post for two years. He`s worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years.

He received his own cardinal’s jersey from Fred Bird for visiting St. Louis today.