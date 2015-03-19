× GOP donor backs Tom Schweich’s claims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A prominent Republican donor says the Missouri Republican Party chairman had made negative comments about the religion of a state auditor who later killed himself.

David Humphreys released a signed affidavit Thursday saying GOP Chairman John Hancock told him in November that Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich was Jewish. It’s the first time anyone has publicly attested to hearing such comments.

Schweich fatally shot himself Feb. 26, a month after declaring his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor. The shooting occurred just minutes after Schweich told The Associated Press he wanted to go public with allegations that Hancock had made anti-Semitic remarks about him.

Schweich had Jewish ancestry but attended an Episcopal church.

Hancock has said he can’t recall telling people Schweich was Jewish but that it’s possible he did.

Hancock’s statement is below in its entirety:

“I met with David Humphreys on two occasions—September 12 and November 24. As I have consistently stated, it is possible that I mentioned what I believed to be Tom Schweich’s religion, but if I did so, it would have been at our earlier meeting and it certainly was not in a derogatory manner. I absolutely did not make that mistake at our November meeting because I had learned otherwise 10 days previously.”