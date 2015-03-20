× New provost named at Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Delaware university official has been chosen to serve as the new provost of Saint Louis University.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Nancy Brickhouse will start as the Missouri college’s chief academic officer starting July 1. She will replace Ellen Harshman, who is retiring after nearly 45 years at the school.

Brickhouse is currently an administrator at the University of Delaware. She has been credited with strengthening the school’s research productivity, developing strategies to make the campus more diverse and launching a program that supports students applying to medical school.

She has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Baylor University, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from Purdue University.

