MOORE, Okla. -- KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan and helicopter pilot Bob Moore were on the air as a tornado formed and touched down in Moore, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Moments after Morgan pointed to what he called a "gustnado" of debris, rotating winds from the storm started to cause electrical explosions and other destruction on screen.

The tornado destroyed homes, flipped semis on their sides and tore the roof off an elementary school.