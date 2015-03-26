× Student sues St. Louis school district over online classes

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A student told to take online courses from home after being suspended from school is suing the St. Louis school district, saying he isn’t learning much because he can’t access those classes.

The suit says the Roosevelt High School freshman doesn’t have a computer at home and can’t afford one. The closest library near his residence doesn’t allow minors to use its computers during school hours.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the student was placed in the school’s Virtual Learning Center in September after he was involved in a fight. He was later suspected of stealing bus tickets from a teacher’s cabinet and was suspended in October.

The school district’s attorney says the district can’t comment on pending litigation.

