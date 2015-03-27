× Associate head coach out at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, MO. (KTVI) – Tim Fuller has parted ways with Mizzou.

The associate head coach of the University of Missouri’s men’s basketball team has departed from the team following Mizzou’s bowing out of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament this year, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Fuller came to Mizzou in 2011 under former Mizzou Head Coach Frank Haith. Under Haith, Fuller helped the Tigers win more than 80 games, make three post-season appearances and make the NCAA Tournament twice (2012, 2013). Fuller was also named one of the Top 10 associate head coaches under 40 by ESPN in 2012.

According to the Kansas City Star, current Mizzou Head Coach Kim Anderson released a statement, thanking Fuller for his services to Mizzou. Anderson said he will conduct a national search for Fuller’s replacement.