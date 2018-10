Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KTVI) - Ballpark Village (BPV) has more than a few reasons to celebrate this Saturday. Aside from kicking off the 2015 season of events, BPV is turning a year old and commemorating the four million visitors that have visited the popular establishment since last year.

Jim Watry of Ballpark Village talks about the celebration weekend and what is in store for BPV in Year Two.