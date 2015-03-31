× Missouri prescription drug database earns initial approval

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri senators have given initial approval to a proposed prescription drug database, despite concerns that it could jeopardize personal information.

In a voice vote, senators on Monday advanced the measure, which has failed to pass the Legislature for years.

The measure would create a monitoring program to track when prescriptions for controlled drugs are written and filled.

The goal is to help prevent and catch so-called doctor shoppers who try to stockpile and abuse addictive pills, such as painkillers.

Missouri is the only state without such a program. Lawmakers have questioned the security of a government database tracking prescription pill use.

Compromises such as cutting the time that data is saved helped move the bill forward. Originally at two years, senators cut that down to 180 days.