Homeowners fed up with trucks using street to get to business

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) - O’Fallon residents say big trucks frequently rumble down their peaceful street and they are fed up. People say it’s happening in the Pinehurst subdivision. One driveway in the neighborhood leads to a commercial business while all the other driveways are for homes.

John Cook is President of the homeowner association and he’s been fighting against the big trucks. Cook said, “It’s a safety issue it’s very much a safety issue.” Resident Ray Rockwell added, “I’m worried about traffic going up and down the street and kids getting hurt people get hurt.”

The subdivision is in the O’Fallon city limits and so is the driveway. It leads to the commercial business that is not in the city limits but is in St. Charles County. It was zoned commercial years ago and a bridge that led to the property from another direction was washed out and never replaced.

Trucks have no other choice but to travel through the subdivision to get to the business. City of O’Fallon spokesman Tom Drabelle said big trucks driving on neighborhood roads is wrong, “Our codes would prevent that from happening.”

But it is still going on. Rockwell said, “We’ve gone to the county and expressed our concerns.”

And in November the county’s director of community development responded in letter that the business did not have a building or occupancy permit. Still, 5 months later the business remains open.

Rockwell added, “I’m disappointed that St. Charles County and the city of O’Fallon can’t make this go away. Cook said, “If this doesn’t stop really soon our subdivision will file a lawsuit.”

The city said there may be a solution on the horizon. Drabelle said, “There’s a developer on our planning and zoning agenda tomorrow night that is looking to purchase this land and turn into more houses which would eliminate this problem in the future.

The owner of the property indicated everything will be solved by the end of May and that she has told this to the head of the subdivision association. The owner of the business leases the space and said he is working with officials to get his permits.