Mayor Slay says no new taxes for proposed NFL Riverfront stadium

Posted 7:30 pm, April 1, 2015, by , Updated at 07:29PM, April 1, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It appears St. Louis City residents are off the tax hike hook to support the new football stadium - at least for now. Mayor Francis Slay says the proposed riverfront stadium won't be built unless there's a strong investment of at least 450-million-dollars in the stadium from the National Football League and team owner. Slay says if there are any new taxes associated with the proposed stadium they would come from parking or game tickets, if it's built. Slay made it clear there are no plans for a general tax increase  for city residents to finance the stadium and if one is proposed, he says it will have to go before voters for approval.