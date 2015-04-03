Cherry blossom bloom marks Easter tradition at the Missouri Botanical Gardens

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - This weekend will be a big one for visitors to the Missouri Botanical Garden as the cherry blossoms are starting to come into bloom. They prepare for what is an Easter tradition for many in St. Louis. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

