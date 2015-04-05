Watch out: Candies kids with braces should avoid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI)- Easter means candy treats for many, but Easter baskets are full of sweet treats that can damage children’s braces. Dr. Maz Moshiri of Moshiri Orthodontics says kids with braces should avoid should avoid sticky, chewy, and crunchy candy. Soft candy, such as chocolates, are fine

If a bracket comes lose, it sets back treatment times. The days after Easter and Halloween are among the busiest for orthodontists, so call your doctor right way if your child has a problem.

And this is a good tip for all: Don’t forget to brush your teeth after you indulge on candy treats!