Eyeglass store robbed three times, police search for suspects

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis police are looking for the public’s help finding the people involved in a series of recent thefts at an eyeglass store. The thefts that occurred at Clarkson Eyecare, located at 7 N. Euclid, on April 14, 15, and 16, 2015. In each case, the suspect entered the store with a bag, steals eyeglasses, then leaves the store and gets into a 4-door, 2004 gold Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25-30-years old, approximately 6'0" tall and 160 lbs. In two of the incidents, the suspect was accompanied by other subjects.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information on the thefts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.