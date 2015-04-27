× Man killed while trying to cross I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) – A St. Charles County man is dead after being struck while trying to cross Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Halbert Sullivan of St. Peters was struck just before 10 p.m. Sunday near Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

The patrol says Sullivan was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of I-70 when he was hit by a 2003 Acura. The 31-year-old driver stopped.

It wasn’t clear why Sullivan was trying to cross the interstate.