Man killed while trying to cross I-70 in St. Charles County

Posted 11:17 am, April 27, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) – A St. Charles County man is dead after being struck while trying to cross Interstate 70.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Halbert Sullivan of St. Peters was struck just before 10 p.m. Sunday near Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

The patrol says Sullivan was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of I-70 when he was hit by a 2003 Acura. The 31-year-old driver stopped.

It wasn’t clear why Sullivan was trying to cross the interstate.