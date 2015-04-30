× New streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in May

April showers surely will bring May flowers — if by flowers you mean tons of streaming options.

Yes, it’s that time again when Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, iTunes and Acorn roll out their new streaming offerings. Here’s what you can enjoy before the sunshine starts tempting you away from your couch:

Netflix:

“Beyond Clueless”

“Jimi: All Is by My Side”

“Legally Blonde”

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”

“Longmire” Season 3

“No No: A Dockumentary”

“Shameless” Series 10

“The Last Waltz”

“The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio”

“Underclassman” (2015)

“Witnesses” Season 1

“Lalaloopsy: Festival of Sugary Sweets”

“LeapFrog Letter Factory Adventures: Amazing Word Explorers”

“Anita”

“D.L. Hughley: Clear”

“Royal Pains” Season 6

“A Few Best Men”

“The Longest Week”

“Grace & Frankie”

“Puss in Boots” Season 1 (5 additional episodes)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“Jinn”

“The Liberator”

“Extraterrestrial”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Magical Universe”

“The Identical”

“American Restoration” *

“Counting Cars” *

“Duck Dynasty” *

“Hoarders”

“Modern Marvels”

“The Universe”

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” Season 4

“CyberSeniors”

“Dawg Fight”

“Give Me Shelter”

“Granite Flats” Season 13

“First Period”

“Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast”

“Before I Disappear”

“Girlhood”

“Zombeavers”

“Between” Season 1

“H20 Mermaid Adventures”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“Richie Rich” Season 2

“The Other One: The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir”

“Transporter: The Series” Season 1

“Antarctica: A Year on Ice”

“The Boxtrolls”

“Love and Honor”

“Welcome to the Punch”

“Graceland” Seasons 1 and 2

“Before I Go to Sleep”

“Hot Girls Wanted”

“Mako Mermaids” Season 3

Amazon Prime:

“Big Trouble In Little China”

“Ghoulies: Ghoulies Go To College”

“Grizzly Man”

“Liberty Stands Still”

“Men in Black II”

“Payback”

“Ravenous”

“The Big Empty”

“The People vs. George Lucas”

“The Puffy Chair”

“The Real Blonde”

“What’s The Worst That Could Happen”

“The Professional”

“The Words”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“Slugterra- Slug Fu Showdown”

“Defiance” Season 2

“The Aviator”

“Laggies”

“Struck by Lightning”

“Manny”

“The Prince”

“Suits” Season 4

“Low Down”

Hulu:

“Backstrom” Season 1 finale

“Antitrust”

“Barbershop”

“Beauty Shop”

“The Birdcage”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“Death at a Funeral”

“Bleach” (English dub) Season 22

“Mistresses” Season 2

“Auction Hunters” Season 6 premiere

“The Last Man on Earth” Season 1 finale

“Gotham” Season 1 finale

“New Girl” Season 4 finale

“Weird Loners” Season 1 finale

“The Originals” Season 2 finale

“Jane the Virgin” Season 2 finale

“American Idol” Season 14 finale

“One Big Happy” Season 1 finale

“Arrow” Season 3 finale

“Wayward Pines” Series premiere

“Reign” Season 2 finale

“Vampire Diaries” Season 6 finale

“The Blacklist” Season 2 finale

“Grimm” Season 4 finale

“Tyrant” Season 1

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 2 finale

“Family Guy” Season 13 finale

“The Simpsons” Season 26 finale

“The Bachelorette” Season 11 premiere

“Lo Imperdonable” Series premiere

“The Following” Season 3 finale

“The Voice” Season 8 finale

“Flash” Season 1 finale

“Chicago Fire” Season 3 finale

“500 Questions” Series premiere

“Celebrity Wife Swap” Season 4 premiere

“The Mysteries of Laura” Season 1 finale

“Supernatural” Season 10 finale

“Law & Order: SVU” Season 16 finale

“The Island” Series premiere

“American Ninja Warrior” Season 7 premiere

“The Night Shift” Season 2 finale

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” Series premiere

“America’s Got Talent” Season 10 premiere

“I Can Do That” Series premiere

“Extreme Weight Loss” Season 5 premiere

“Undateable” Season 2 finale

“Bullseye” Series premiere

” Aquarius” Series premiere

“Chicago P.D.” Season 2 finale

iTunes:

“50 Shades of Grey” **

“Ride” ***

“What We Do In The Shadows”

“Propeller” (iTunes exclusive)

“Just Before I Go”

” Amapola”

“Buen Dia Ramon”

“Mortdecai”

“Blackhat”

“Jupiter Ascending”

“Sesame Street: Elmo the Musical 2”

“Sesame Street: The Best of Elmo 3”

“Maggie”

“5 Flights Up” ***

“I Am Big Bird” ***

“Welcome To Me” ***

“Focus”

“Seventh Son”

“The Loft”

“Every Secret Thing” ***

“Kingsman: The Secret Service”

“Slow West” ***

“Leviathan”

“Banksy Does NY”

“Nixon by Nixon”

“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

“That Guy Dick Miller”

“Good Kill” ***

“The Duff ”

“Ballet 422”

“Club Life” ***

“Timbuktu”

“Results” ***

“Survivor” ***

“Chappie”

“Wayward Pines” Season 1

“Tim Ferriss Experiment” (complete series)

“Texas Rising” (miniseries)

“Mr. Robot” Season 1 Free pre-air premiere

“Aquarius” Season 1

“Ray Donovan” Season 2

“Halt and Catch Fire” Season 2 premiere

Acorn:

“The Brokenwood Mysteries” (exclusive premiere)

“Rebus” Series 2-4

“QI” Series 1-2

“The Last Detective Series” Season 1-4

“Murdoch Mysteries” Season 8

“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie ”

“Island at War”

“Rumpole of the Bailey” Series 1-3

“Wish Me Luck”

* New collection

** iTunes Extras package, available with HD purchase — features unrated version, which includes 18 minutes of never-before-seen footage, an alternate ending, and first look at the sequel

*** Same day as theaters