× Pedestrian struck and killed while trying to cross I-270 at Ladue

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A man was struck and killed while trying to cross I-270 at Ladue overnight. Northbound I-270 was shut down for a time overnight after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Creve Coeur police say a 31-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the interstate near Ladue shortly after midnight. The driver did stop and is cooperating with police.