Cardinals win in extras again, beat Pirates 3-2 in 14

Posted 6:08 pm, May 3, 2015, by
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Kolten Wong homered in the 14th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in extra innings for the third straight time, 3-2 on Sunday.

The Cardinals posted three extra-inning wins in a row for the first time since July 2006, when they twice beat Houston before the All-Star break and then won at Dodger Stadium when ply resumed.

Pedro Alvarez homered in the Pittsburgh 12th inning before the Cardinals tied it on a bases-loaded single by Peter Bourjos in the bottom half. St. Louis left the bases loaded in the 11th and again in the 12th.

The finale of a three-game series that totaled 35 innings lasted 4 hours and 28 minutes.

Wong hit his second homer with one out, sending a pitch from Radhames Liz (1-2) into the home bullpen in right.

Rookie Miguel Socolovich (1-0) worked a perfect 14th to earn his first career victory.

By R.B. FALLSTROM=