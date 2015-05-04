Bridge project closes portion of Mason Road for 90 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI)- A bridge project that began Monday, May 2nd has closed a portion of Mason Road in Creve Coeur for 90 days. The closure, between Mulberry Row and Bellerive Springs, will last until early August. Construction crews will remove and replace an aged bridge one-half mile north of Ladue Road. Motorists are encouraged to use Ladue Road, Route 141 and Olive Boulevard to circumvent the closure.

The newly remolded new bridge will feature broad shoulders and a five-foot-wide pedestrian walkway. A sidewalk will also be built.

For the duration of the project, police will continue to enforce the city’s prohibition on cut through traffic on Chasselle Lane. This restriction will go into effect at 7 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Several electronic message boards have been installed in the area to remind drivers of the cut-through prohibition.