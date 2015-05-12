Looking for a quick getaway? Try Crystal Bridges Museum in northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, AR (KTVI) - Buried deep in the hills of northwest Arkansas is a new national treasure.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is located in Bentonville, Arkansas. It is the first museum that is dedicated to purely American art to be built-in generations.

The museum was the vision of Alice Walton, the daughter of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. She grew up on the property and turned her love for art and nature into this majestic facility.

The museum opened its doors three years ago and since then it has welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors.

The purpose of the museum is to connect art with nature which is done through the architecture according to Beth Bobbitt, spokesperson for Crystal Bridges.

“The natural elements, the American wood pine, the concrete you see – it is all mimicking the natural landscape of the Ozarks,” says Bobbitt.

The museum is spread out through a series of impressive structures embedded deep in the beauty of nature. Inside you will find the permanent collection which spans 500 years of American history from early colonial day’s right up to the present.

“The beautiful thing is that they are in chronological order so you can learn about American history through these works of art.”

Some of the more well know pieces include Asher B. Durand’s “Kindred Spirits” and Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter.”

The museum also hosts temporary exhibits, like “Vango to Rothgo” which will be here until June.

Even the youngsters in the family will find something to do. There are four special areas for kids where they can experience what it is like to draw, build and imagine.

The beauty of this place does not stop at the doors. Come outside and you’ll find several miles of walking paths lined with trees, flowers and plenty more American art and sculptures.

Attendance continues to build at the museum with people traveling not just from the touch-states. Bobbitt says about 40% of the visitors come from outside the local area – from as far away as New York, Los Angeles and even from oversees.

But for folks in St. Louis, it is a quick and easy drive. “Northwest Arkansas is the perfect weekend trip. Spring is the best time of year to come because everything is blooming. It’s so visual. It’s such a quick and easy trip. There is a lot to do,” says Bobbitt.