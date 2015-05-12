Missouri Senate Republicans force passage of right to work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Senate Republicans have used a rare procedural motion to shut down debate and pass a “right-to-work” measure.

The Senate voted 21-13 Tuesday to approve a bill that prohibits workplace contracts in which union fees are collected from non-members. The bill now goes back to the House, which had passed a previous version.

Republican Sen. Dan Brown, of Rolla, says a right-to-work law would still allow people who want to join a union do so.

Opponents say it could lead to lower wages, make training more difficult and workplaces more dangerous.

The vote came after a more than eight-hour filibuster by Democrats and some Republican opponents.