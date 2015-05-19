× University of Missouri to get $10M for new learning center

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says the University of Missouri-Columbia will receive $10 million in state funds for a new learning center in its business school.

Nixon on Monday announced the money for the $20 million Applied Learning Center in the Trulaske College of Business. The school is expected to provide another $10 million from private donations for the center.

Plans for the four-story building include a 250-seat auditorium, laboratories and open spaces for studying.

Nixon had previously withheld the money because of lagging revenues but revenue collections have been increasing so far this year.

Nixon last week also released $7.4 million for a new enterprise center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.