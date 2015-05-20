Protesters stage demonstration at home of St.Louis circuit attorney; 6 arrests made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Demonstrators gathered in front of the south city home of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce after she decided not to charge the officer who shot and killed VonDerrit Myers Jr. At least six people were taken into custody. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post- Dispatch, the chanting protesters gathered at the home in the Holly Hills neighborhood shortly after 9 p.m.

Close to 40 protesters were present. The Post reports that the demonstrators were screaming "Wake up Jennifer" and "No justice no Sleep." Police also used pepper spray on some protesters to try and keep them off of Joyce`s lawn. She was home at the time.

More than one dozen officers were gathered at the scene. Protesters were told to get out of the street and to be quiet. At one point, an officer drew a gun on a protester who was on the lawn.

Pepper spray was reportedly wiped on Police Chief Sam Dotson by one protester. Assault charges will be pursued against that person.

No serious injuries were reported.

Earlier yesterday, protesters made their voices heard outside Joyce`s office in downtown St. Louis. Joyce says evidence in the case points to Myers firing a weapon at the officer.

Myers' family claims that weapon was planted by police.

Joyce plans to meet with the families of murder victims in an effort to try and reduce gun violence on Wednesday.